Police recovered huge quantity of firecrackers in raid

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :City Police have recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi, informed the police spokesman.

As per details, Police Station Ganjmandi raided a godown located in Nankari Bazaar and recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers.

Police arrested seven persons identified as Imran, Tayyab, Jameel, Zeesahn, Asif, Muzmail, and Haris from the spot.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while the recovered material has been confiscated.

The operation has been carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, who said no one would be allowed to play with the lives of innocent people and the firecrackers business would be crushed with full force.

