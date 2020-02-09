Police recovered huge quantity of firecrackers in raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :City police have recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station, informed the police spokesman.

As per details, Police Station Ganjmandi raided a godown located in Nankari Bazaar and recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers.

Police arrested a man namely Adil Khan and a case has been registered against him while the recovered material has been confiscated.

The operation has been carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas saying that no one would be allowed to play the lives of the innocent people and the firecrackers business will be crushed with full force.

It is mentioned that the illegal business of fireworks has caused huge loss in terms of human lives and finance.