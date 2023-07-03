Open Menu

Police Recovered Illegal Arms, Knife From 4 Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Police recovered illegal arms, knife from 4 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition and a knife from their possessions here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, Waris Khan police held three arm holders Farhan, Qasim, Mohsin and recovered 3 pistols of 30 bores from their possessions.

Similarly, Dhamyal Police recovered knife from Shakeel.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended police teams adding that strict action will be continued against those carrying illegal weapons.

