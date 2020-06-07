Police recovered illegal weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at Basti Malook police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Chah Bakhat Aliwala, Mouza Qadarpur, Adda Laar and suburban areas.

Police teams cordoned off the area and checked dozens of houses through bio-metric identification.

The JTT team recovered illegal weapons during the search operation, police said.