Police recovered illegal weapons in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Police recovered illegal weapons from four accused involved in multiple crimes on Saturday.

According to police, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kot Addu Ejaz Bukhari comprising SHO Daera Din Panah and other officials arrested two accused identified as Iqrar and Javed in a murder case.

During remand, they accused revealed the information of possessing a Kalashnikov and pistol ammunition 30-bore from which police recovered.

Police also recovered a pistol from two other accused involved in robbery and theft, identified as Javed Iqbal and Mustafa during investigation of their their judicial remand.

Police said drive against out laws would be continued unabated and no one would be let free.