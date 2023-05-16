Police recovered more than two kilos of hashish from two accused

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :On the instructions of District Police Officer Attock, Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, actions are being taken against drug dealers across the district.

ASI Ajmal Niazi Police Station City Hasan Abdal recovered 1200 grams of hashish from the accused Arif Mahmood son of Banaras Sakna Mohalla Islampura Hassan Abdal.

ASI Mudassar Abbas Fateh Jang police station recovered 550 grams of hashish from accused Muhammad Masood son of Muhammad Subhan Sukna Fateh Jang.

The accused were arrested and cases were registered under the Narcotics Act.