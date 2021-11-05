Police recovered newborn baby from HFH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have rescued newborn baby abducted from Holy Family Hospital (HFH) after hectic efforts of four days.

Police spokesman on Thursday informed that City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Operations, SP Rawal, SP Potohar, ASP Newtown Beenish Fatima, SHO Newtown and the team rushed to Holy Family Hospital with the baby.

The child was rescued with the help of modern scientific technology and human intelligence.

The baby was taken to Holy Family Hospital Nursery, where he was handed over to his parents.

Meanwhile, Citizens and hospital management thanked CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas for recovering the abducted baby terming it a great achievement. On the other hand,The investigation is being carried out against the accused involved in the abduction of the child.