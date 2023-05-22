Police recovered school bags Rs 2,00,000, 2 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Police have busted two member gang and recovered school bags amounting Rs 2,00,000 from their possession during crackdown in Ganjmandi area here on Monday.

Important operation of During course of action, Ganjmandi police held the leader of Naqeeb gang involved in robbery incidents along with his accomplice and recovered stolen motorcycle and school bags worth 2 lakh rupees recovered from their custody.

The arrested accused were identified as Naqeeb Bajuri and Muhammad Saqib.

SP Rawal Faisal Salim appreciated the performance of police team said that the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law, operations against organized and dynamic gangs will be continued, he added.