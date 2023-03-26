UrduPoint.com

Police Recovered Stolen Tractor, 04 Motorcycles During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Police recovered stolen tractor, 04 motorcycles during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two-member gang involved in theft and recovered a stolen tractor and tank and 04 motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed a police spokesman.

The arrested accused were identified as Yusuf and Asad Khan.

Morgah Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SHO said that the accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished.

SP Pothohar Muhammad Waqqas Khan appreciated the performance of police team adding that the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Related Topics

Police Progress Tank Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

7 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

13 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.