Police recovered stolen tractor, 04 motorcycles during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two-member gang involved in theft and recovered a stolen tractor and tank and 04 motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed a police spokesman.

The arrested accused were identified as Yusuf and Asad Khan.

Morgah Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SHO said that the accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished.

SP Pothohar Muhammad Waqqas Khan appreciated the performance of police team adding that the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law.