Police recovered stolen vehicles worth millions, 3 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three member gang involved in street crime and recovered luxury stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from their possession here on Saturday. Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

According to police spokesman, Bani police held Abrar gang operating in the area with two accomplices who were involved in robberies and vehicles lifting by recovering four stolen rickshaws and luxury vehicles.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

The SHO Bani police station said that the accused have been shifted to the jail for an identification parade on the recoveries of stolen goods in several incidents.

The SP Rawal appreciated performance of police team adding that strict action would be taken against the active and organized gang in the city.