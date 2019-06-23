UrduPoint.com
Police Recovered Throat Slit Body

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Police found throat slit body from jurisdiction of Police Station Sharki near jail pul phatak, police said on Sunday.

The unidentified body of a man aged 40-45 has been shifted to mortuary after legal formalities.

Police said the victim might have been killed due to personal enmity at some other place and his body was thrown here.

Police have registered a case and started investigation. So far no body has claimed the body.

