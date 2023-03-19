UrduPoint.com

Police Recovered Trader's Rs. 2.5 Million From Gang

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Police recovered trader's Rs. 2.5 million from gang

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The officials of the Faqirabad Police Station, in a successful operation, arrested a gang and recovered Rs.1.5 million of a trader's money snatched over a gunpoint recently, said SP Dr. Umar in a media talk here on Sunday.

He disclosed that three member gangs involved in street crime incidents, including the alleged leader of the gang Imran, belong to Afghanistan. SP Dr. Umar said that the three gang members identified as Mursalin, Saifullah and Imran.

"We have also recovered the looted money of a trader and the weapons from the possession of the alleged accused," SP Dr. Umar said.

