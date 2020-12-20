Police recovered weapons, 9 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine outlaws and recovered illegal weapons from their possession here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Airport police have arrested three persons namely Ihtasham, Aqib and Imran Khan and recovered 3 pistols 30 bore from their possession while Mandra police held two persons namely Muhammad Allah and Haroon and recovered two pistols 30 bore from their custody.

Similarly, Saddar Barooni police arrested Rashid and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Taxila police during course of action arrested Waqas and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Cantt police arrested Wajaht and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Sadiqabad police nabbed Mudsar and recovered pistols 30 bore from his custody. Police have registered separate cases against all of them under arm act.