Police Recovers 11 Stolen Goats Worth Rs 620,000; Arrest Four Suspects
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Sarwar Shaheed police on Monday arrested four suspects and successfully recovered 11 stolen goats valued at Rs. 620,000,besides handing the livestock over to their rightful owners.
The operation was carried out under the direction of District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan and led by SHO Muhammad Anzar Sukhaira and Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akbar Jattial along with their team.
During the series of targeted raids,Umar Farooq was arrested with one stolen goat worth Rs. 80,000, Khadim Hussain was found in possession of two goats worth Rs. 90,000,while Qaim Ali had three goats valued at Rs. 150,000, and Riyasat Ali was caught with six goats worth approximately Rs. 300,000.
All four suspects were in police custody. The complainants expressed their gratitude to the police for their swift action and lauded their efforts with heartfelt appreciation and prayers.
