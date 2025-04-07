Open Menu

Police Recovers 11 Stolen Goats Worth Rs 620,000; Arrest Four Suspects

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Police recovers 11 stolen goats worth Rs 620,000; arrest four suspects

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Sarwar Shaheed police on Monday arrested four suspects and successfully recovered 11 stolen goats valued at Rs. 620,000,besides handing the livestock over to their rightful owners.

The operation was carried out under the direction of District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan and led by SHO Muhammad Anzar Sukhaira and Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akbar Jattial along with their team.

During the series of targeted raids,Umar Farooq was arrested with one stolen goat worth Rs. 80,000, Khadim Hussain was found in possession of two goats worth Rs. 90,000,while Qaim Ali had three goats valued at Rs. 150,000, and Riyasat Ali was caught with six goats worth approximately Rs. 300,000.

All four suspects were in police custody. The complainants expressed their gratitude to the police for their swift action and lauded their efforts with heartfelt appreciation and prayers.

Recent Stories

Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 mill ..

Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss latest regional development ..

10 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

11 hours ago
DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry ..

DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation

12 hours ago
 UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab ..

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..

14 hours ago
 Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, ..

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

14 hours ago
 UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jit ..

UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

14 hours ago
 EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen sci ..

EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy

14 hours ago
 MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan