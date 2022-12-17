Police recovers 11kg narcotics, chemical, arrested 2 outlaws

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) and Pahari Pura police on Saturday during a raid on a house recovered eight-kilogram heroin and three-kilogram chemical and arrested two persons.

The NET and police teams on a tip-off raided a house in Faisal Colony and recovered eight-kilogram of heroin and three kilograms of chemicals and sealed the factory.

The police arrested two brothers, Hazrat Ali and Jawad Khan. The accused have confessed to smuggling the narcotics to other districts of the province. The police have registered the case and further investigation is underway.