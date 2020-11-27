Police recovers 18 stolen motorcycles from two bike lifters

A special police team busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two members of the gang besides recovering 18 stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :A special police team busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two members of the gang besides recovering 18 stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Friday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem formed a special team to arrest the criminal. The police team, busted the motorcycle gang and arrested two members of the gang. The Names of the arrested criminals were not being disclosed by keeping in view the investigation process, police sources said.

Police sources added that the gang was involved in dozens of cases of motorcycle lifting and wanted to City, Sadar, City Kabirwala, Sadar Kabirwala, Jahania and other police stations of the district. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources said.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police team.