Police recovers 20 pistols from car

Kohat Police here on Thursday foiled a bid of arms smuggling to other areas of the country and recovered 20 pistols from a car

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) ::Kohat Police here on Thursday foiled a bid of arms smuggling to other areas of the country and recovered 20 pistols from a car.

During checking of vehicles near Tunnel Toll Plaza Indus Highway, police intercepted a suspected car and recovered 20 pistols that were hidden in its secret compartments.

Police also arrested a smuggler, Junaid-ur-Rehman, a member of inter-provincial gang involved in various smuggling attempts. The smuggler was trying to smuggle arms from Darra Adam Khel to Punjab through Kohat.