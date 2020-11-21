UrduPoint.com
Police Recovers 20 Rifles, Arrest Two Smugglers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 09:38 PM

Police recovers 20 rifles, arrest two smugglers

District Police, during checking, recovered 20 rifles from a raksha and arrested two smugglers, police said on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :District Police, during checking, recovered 20 rifles from a raksha and arrested two smugglers, police said on Saturday.

On the direction of ASP Faqir Abdar Haider Ali, SHO Pahair Pura Arbab Naeem Haider recovered 20 rifles and eight barrels from a raksha on ring road near Zakori bridge that supposed to smuggle Punjab.

The police arrested two alleged accuse Mualim Jan son of Dad Khan and Nasim son of Behram and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

