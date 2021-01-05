UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recovers 25 Motorcycles In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 02:19 PM

Police recovers 25 motorcycles in sukkur

The Ghotki Police have recovered 25 motorcycles from the possession of three gangs of motorcycles/cars thieves. SSP Ghotki Umar Tufail on Tuesday said the police decided to take action against the motorcycle lifters

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Ghotki Police have recovered 25 motorcycles from the possession of three gangs of motorcycles/cars thieves. SSP Ghotki Umar Tufail on Tuesday said the police decided to take action against the motorcycle lifters, involved in motorcycle snatching.

He said the police, on a tip-off, busted three gangs of motorcycle lifters, identified as Ghulam Hussain, Wahid Bakhsh, Akram Pitafi and others, and recovered 25 motorcycles and weapons. SSP said they had arrested the gangs that were wanted in around 30 cases.

Related Topics

Police Ghotki From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support ..

15 minutes ago

Domki condemns Balochistan terrorism incident

15 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes decision of Saudi Arabia, Qatar ..

15 minutes ago

US-based body says it expects President-elect Bide ..

15 minutes ago

Europe stocks waver after new UK lockdown

15 minutes ago

Rubina urges to let schools reopen in Sindh

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.