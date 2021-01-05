Police recovers 25 motorcycles in sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Ghotki Police have recovered 25 motorcycles from the possession of three gangs of motorcycles/cars thieves. SSP Ghotki Umar Tufail on Tuesday said the police decided to take action against the motorcycle lifters, involved in motorcycle snatching.

He said the police, on a tip-off, busted three gangs of motorcycle lifters, identified as Ghulam Hussain, Wahid Bakhsh, Akram Pitafi and others, and recovered 25 motorcycles and weapons. SSP said they had arrested the gangs that were wanted in around 30 cases.