UrduPoint.com

Police Recovers 25 Sound System During Action Against Violators Of Section-144

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Police recovers 25 sound system during action against violators of Section-144

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police, while taking action against the violators of Section-144, have recovered 25 sound systems here Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SDPO City Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with DSP Traffic Iqbal Khan Baloch, Station House Officer (SHO) of Cantt Police Station Arsalan Khan Gandapur took action against the violators of Section 144.

During the action, the police arrested over dozens of people involved in rioting, making noise and illegal use of sound systems in the city during Eid days.

The police registered separate cases against the violators and put the arrested people behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Traffic Circle Alamgir

Recent Stories

Industry Development Council meets to discuss enab ..

Industry Development Council meets to discuss enablers, incentives, technology t ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference kicks off on 3rd May

Sharjah Animation Conference kicks off on 3rd May

6 minutes ago
 SC, ECP apprised about army’s deployment for ele ..

SC, ECP apprised about army’s deployment for election: DG ISPR

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new pod ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new podcast to empower changemakers

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah allocates AED100 million to reduce fire ri ..

Sharjah allocates AED100 million to reduce fire risks in buildings

21 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Fujairah F ..

Fujairah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Fujairah Fine Arts Academy’s board of ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.