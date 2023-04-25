Police recovers 25 sound system during action against violators of Section-144

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police, while taking action against the violators of Section-144, have recovered 25 sound systems here Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SDPO City Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with DSP Traffic Iqbal Khan Baloch, Station House Officer (SHO) of Cantt Police Station Arsalan Khan Gandapur took action against the violators of Section 144.

During the action, the police arrested over dozens of people involved in rioting, making noise and illegal use of sound systems in the city during Eid days.

The police registered separate cases against the violators and put the arrested people behind the bars.