Police recovers 3 motorbikes, arrests 2 motorbike lifter

The Hyderabad police claim to have nabbed 2 members of a motorcycle lifter gang operating at the inter-provincial level while recovering three stolen motorbikes as well

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police claim to have nabbed 2 members of a motorcycle lifter gang operating at the inter-provincial level while recovering three stolen motorbikes as well.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the CIA police and Market police station arrested accused Osama Qureshi and Adnan Yousufzai in a raid in the limits of PS Market.

He added that one of their accomplices escaped during the raid.

The spokesman said the police recovered 3 motorbikes and a pistol from possession of the suspects.

He further apprised that the suspects were already wanted to the police and they were booked according to eight FIRs at different police stations.