UrduPoint.com

Police Recovers 3 Motorbikes, Arrests 2 Motorbike Lifter

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Police recovers 3 motorbikes, arrests 2 motorbike lifter

The Hyderabad police claim to have nabbed 2 members of a motorcycle lifter gang operating at the inter-provincial level while recovering three stolen motorbikes as well

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police claim to have nabbed 2 members of a motorcycle lifter gang operating at the inter-provincial level while recovering three stolen motorbikes as well.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the CIA police and Market police station arrested accused Osama Qureshi and Adnan Yousufzai in a raid in the limits of PS Market.

He added that one of their accomplices escaped during the raid.

The spokesman said the police recovered 3 motorbikes and a pistol from possession of the suspects.

He further apprised that the suspects were already wanted to the police and they were booked according to eight FIRs at different police stations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station CIA Hyderabad Market From

Recent Stories

Zardari strongly condemns India's release of water ..

Zardari strongly condemns India's release of water in Pakistani rivers

39 seconds ago
 Barrick Gold supports flood relief in Balochistan

Barrick Gold supports flood relief in Balochistan

40 seconds ago
 CM announces free travel in OLMT

CM announces free travel in OLMT

42 seconds ago
 Chief Minister lauds COAS participation in Royal M ..

Chief Minister lauds COAS participation in Royal Military Academy

44 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab seeks report

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report

28 minutes ago
 Empowering youth PPP's manifesto: Asif Zardari

Empowering youth PPP's manifesto: Asif Zardari

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.