Police recovers 3 stolen motorbikes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The local police in Hyderabad on Wednesday recovered 3 stolen motorbikes and returned the vehicles to their owners.

According to the police spokesman, the motorbikes, which were stolen from different locations from the limits of the Airport police station, were recovered in a raid.

He told that the DSP and SHO Airport police station returned the motorbikes to their owners including Rasheed Ahmed, Muhammad Saleem and Saleem Ahmed.