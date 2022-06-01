UrduPoint.com

Police Recovers 3 Stolen Motorbikes

The local police in Hyderabad on Wednesday recovered 3 stolen motorbikes and returned the vehicles to their owners

According to the police spokesman, the motorbikes, which were stolen from different locations from the limits of the Airport police station, were recovered in a raid.

He told that the DSP and SHO Airport police station returned the motorbikes to their owners including Rasheed Ahmed, Muhammad Saleem and Saleem Ahmed.

