Open Menu

Police Recovers 3290 Liters Illegal Fuel In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Police recovers 3290 liters illegal fuel in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Dera police, during the ongoing drive against illegal fuel agencies across the district, seized 3290 litres of diesel, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

He said the police have launched a crackdown against sale of illicit fuel across the district following the directives of District Po¬lice Officer (DPO) Ab¬dul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

He informed that the cases have also been registered against two persons involved in the business of illegal fuel in different areas.

The police also recovered one Iron tank and 43 plastic canes during the opera¬tion.

Related Topics

Police Business Sale Tank Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

9 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

18 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

18 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

18 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

18 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

18 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

18 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

18 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

18 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan