Police recovers 4-year-old abducted child from Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawat Police have recovered a 4-year-old boy from Balochistan abducted nearly three months ago from the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station and managed to net the accused.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had directed the officers concerned to ensure safe recovery of the abducted child and arrest the culprits.

He informed that the case of abduction of 4-year-old child namely Sabir Ali was registered in May this year at Rawat police station. Rawat police started investigation and after hectic efforts, the accused Inayatullah was traced with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.

Rawat police arrested the accused from Jaffarabad area of Balochistan and rescued the child safely, he said and added that raids were being conducted to arrest Hidayatullah who was accomplice of Inayatullah.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused Hidayatullah wanted to marry the child's sister who refused and they kidnapped the child.

Superintended Police (SP) Saddar Kamran Hameed appreciated ASP Saddar Saud Khan, SHO Rawat Nadeem Abbas, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali Asad and the team on the arrest of the accused and safe recovery of the child.

The CPO Rawalpindi had instructed the police that strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against those involved in violence against children and women saying that exploitation of children and women would not be tolerated, the spokesman said and informed that all out-efforts would be made to net other accused and he would also be brought to justice.