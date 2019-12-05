Police recovers 5 Kalashnikov, 41 rifles, 76 pistols, 5827 rounds during last month

Launching a crackdown on criminals, local police recovered five Kalashnikov, 41 rifles, 76 pistols, 5827 rounds of different calibers and arrested 65 outlaws during last month

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Launching a crackdown on criminals , local police recovered five Kalashnikov, 41 rifles, 76 pistols, 5827 rounds of different calibers and arrested 65 outlaws during last month.

According to performance report of Haripur police issued here Thursday, 14 combined search and strike operations were conducted during month of November.

Police also recovered 152 drug traffickers and recovered 102 Kg hashish, 5 Kg heroin, 215 bottles of liquor and 107 gram Ice from their possession.

Police also registered 34 cases under tenant act, 38 cases under aerial firing act and 19 cases have been registered for violation of loudspeaker.

During the month of November Police Assistance Lines office registered 400 reports of lost items and conducted 540 verifications.