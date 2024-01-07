Open Menu

Police Recovers 680 Ltr Fuel During Crackdown Against Illegal Fuel Agencies

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The district police have recovered 680 liters of diesel and petrol on the fifth day of the ongoing crackdown against illegal fuel agencies across the district, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

He said that following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani a crackdown has been launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district.

The police have registered cases against eight persons involved in the business of illegal fuel in different areas of the district.

During the crackdown, the police also recovered two fuel units, nine plastic tanks and 10 bottles.

The DPO said that indiscriminate legal actions would be continued against the business of illegal fuel.

