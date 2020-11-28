UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recovers 720 Liters Liquor: Bootlegger Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Police recovers 720 liters liquor: bootlegger held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police during snap checking arrested a drug peddler and recovered 720 liters of liquor from his vehicle, informed a Police spokesman.

According to him, a patrolling teams under the supervision of SHO, Pirwadhai Police station intercepted a vehicle.

During the checking, the police party found the canes filled with 720 liters of liquor.

Police also held the bootlegger identified as Muhamamd Kamran while two other managed to escape from the scene.

The police had lodged a case against the accused and launched investigation against him. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Leaders program ..

41 minutes ago

4th edition of Dubai Women’s Triathlon returns, ..

56 minutes ago

DIFC FinTech Hive and FinTech-Aviv reach landmark ..

1 hour ago

PCB challengers overcomes PCB blasters by five run ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,252 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

1 hour ago

Mina Rashid retains title as world’S leading cru ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.