Police Recovers 800 Kg Gutka From A Factory
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 08:06 PM
New Karachi Industrial Area (NKIA) Police on Saturday raided a building in Godhra Colony and recovered 800 kilogram "gutka" from the spot and arrested its owner
The building, located in residential area was being used for manufacturing banned item "gutka" and supplying to different areas of the metropolis.
SHO of NKIA police station informed the media persons that the owner of the Gutka factory identified as Muhammad Qasim son of Muhammad Yousuf was arrest while his two accomplice managed to escape from the spot.
Legal action is being taken against the accused, the SHO said.