UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recovers 800 Kg Gutka From A Factory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 08:06 PM

Police recovers 800 kg Gutka from a factory

New Karachi Industrial Area (NKIA) Police on Saturday raided a building in Godhra Colony and recovered 800 kilogram "gutka" from the spot and arrested its owner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :New Karachi Industrial Area (NKIA) Police on Saturday raided a building in Godhra Colony and recovered 800 kilogram "gutka" from the spot and arrested its owner.

The building, located in residential area was being used for manufacturing banned item "gutka" and supplying to different areas of the metropolis.

SHO of NKIA police station informed the media persons that the owner of the Gutka factory identified as Muhammad Qasim son of Muhammad Yousuf was arrest while his two accomplice managed to escape from the spot.

Legal action is being taken against the accused, the SHO said.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Police Station Media From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister visits various areas of city to rev ..

1 minute ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for capacity building of all ..

1 minute ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Saturday 06 July 2019

1 minute ago

Kashmiris offering sacrifices, contributing in fre ..

1 minute ago

6,650 intending pilgrims reach Madina Munawwara: M ..

6 minutes ago

South Africa bat against Australia in World Cup

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.