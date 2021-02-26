Police recovers a body from abandoned plot

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A charred body was recovered from an abandoned plot in Jacobabad, told local Police on Friday. The area police recovered the body of a youth near Danghar Muhalla of Jacobabad and shifted it to a hospital for post-mortem. The police said an investigation was underway and DNA samples are being collected.

According to Police, the accused after killing the youth set on fire his body.