UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recovers A Kidnapped Girl Near Khairpur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:10 PM

Police recovers a kidnapped girl near Khairpur

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Khairpur Police recovered a girl from Ranipur of Khairpur district, who was allegedly kidnapped and sold.

ASP Khairpur Saad Arshad, while Talking to media on Thursday told the woman police in-charge Razia Shar had recovered the girl, identified as Sania Arshad Bhatti, resident of Faisalabad.

He said the girl told the police that her aunt Shahnaz had brought her to Hyderabad and sold her to Hussain Gul Rajper for Rs200,000.

She said in the absence of Rajper, she managed to escape and later was taken into custody by woman police from Ranipur bus stop. ASP City said the police conducted raid to arrest the gang. They also produced the girl before the court, where the court finally ordered the police to hand over the girl to her parents.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Hyderabad Shar Khairpur Women Media From Court

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

2 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

2 hours ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

3 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

3 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

3 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.