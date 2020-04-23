Police recovers a kidnapped girl near Khairpur

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Khairpur Police recovered a girl from Ranipur of Khairpur district, who was allegedly kidnapped and sold.

ASP Khairpur Saad Arshad, while Talking to media on Thursday told the woman police in-charge Razia Shar had recovered the girl, identified as Sania Arshad Bhatti, resident of Faisalabad.

He said the girl told the police that her aunt Shahnaz had brought her to Hyderabad and sold her to Hussain Gul Rajper for Rs200,000.

She said in the absence of Rajper, she managed to escape and later was taken into custody by woman police from Ranipur bus stop. ASP City said the police conducted raid to arrest the gang. They also produced the girl before the court, where the court finally ordered the police to hand over the girl to her parents.