UrduPoint.com

Police Recovers A Month Old Baby

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Police recovers a month old baby

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Police recovered a month old baby boy from the abductors here on Wednesday.

According to the police, Adnan Zafar r/o Sattar colony lodged a complaint at Factory Area police station stating that his wife Saba along with his daughter Khadija and son Diyan Ali went to Hilal-e-Ahmar hospital for medical checkup where unknown woman took away his son.

Upon receiving the complaint,DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran constituted a police team under the supervision of ASP City Usman Mir to recover the abductee at the earliest.

After using modern technology and CCTV footage, the team came to know that abductee's real father Adnan Zafar with connivance of Muhammad Mansha and Shahnaz Bibi, residents of New Satellite town, sold his son in Rs 120,000 to Shahid Maqsood r/o chak 34 SB.

The team team recovered the abductee child Diyan and handed over him to his mother.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the team for recovering the kidnapped child safely.

Related Topics

Police Technology Police Station Wife Sargodha Women From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

35 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

49 minutes ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

54 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

3 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

3 hours ago
 Worldâ€˜s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi f ..

Worldâ€˜s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi for Grand Finale of Abu Dhabi G ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.