Police recovers a month old baby

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Police recovered a month old baby boy from the abductors here on Wednesday.

According to the police, Adnan Zafar r/o Sattar colony lodged a complaint at Factory Area police station stating that his wife Saba along with his daughter Khadija and son Diyan Ali went to Hilal-e-Ahmar hospital for medical checkup where unknown woman took away his son.

Upon receiving the complaint,DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran constituted a police team under the supervision of ASP City Usman Mir to recover the abductee at the earliest.

After using modern technology and CCTV footage, the team came to know that abductee's real father Adnan Zafar with connivance of Muhammad Mansha and Shahnaz Bibi, residents of New Satellite town, sold his son in Rs 120,000 to Shahid Maqsood r/o chak 34 SB.

The team team recovered the abductee child Diyan and handed over him to his mother.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the team for recovering the kidnapped child safely.