Police recovers abducted child

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have safely recovered a child who was abducted three days ago from the Seet Pur area of Alipur.

According to a police source, a team led by SHO Seetpur Police Station launched an action on the direction of DPO after the FIR was registered by the father.

According to the initial report, the three-year-old child named Farhan was recovered from Mian Channu, district Khanewal.

The kidnapper identified as Razzaq Daha was also arrested from the same place. Further investigation was underway.