Police recovers abducted child

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Dera Ghazi Khan police claimed to have recovered the abducted child after incessant struggle of five hours, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, wife of Nadir along with her five-year-old son Usman came for check up at Teaching Hospital DG Khan.

All of a sudden, her five-year-old son was allegedly abducted by an unknown woman. The abduction was confirmed from CCTV footage of the hospital.

The local police constituted different teams to trace the woman. However, a police team recovered the abducted Usman in the limits of Darahma Police station. Police is investigating the gang involved in abduction. However, the Names of alleged abductors would be disclosed later, said police officials.