Police Recovers Abducted Child Safely

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Police recovers abducted child safely

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Khangarh police launched a major operation against the kidnapper and recovered the abducted child safely within 24 hours.

According to details, a 13-year-old student named Muhammad Waris resident of basti colourway Mauza Sonhara Chandia was kidnapped by the accused Imran from outside the house.

After receiving the information, the Khangarh police registered a kidnapping case and started a search for the kid.

According to the police spokesman, police used the latest technology to find the accused and the police personnel in civil clothes chased the kidnapper. The kidnapper left the kid after seeing the police and fled away.

DPO Raza Safdar Kazmi appreciated the police team for successful action against the kidnapper.

