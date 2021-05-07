UrduPoint.com
Police Recovers Abducted Girl, Arrests Captors

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Police recovers abducted girl, arrests captors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :District police recovered a teenage girl from Jamrud district Khyber which was abducted from Dabara Afghan Refugees camp.

District Police Officer, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada told media that alleged abductor along with accomplices has also been arrested.

He told that a 14 years girl was abducted on gunpoint from Afghan Refugees Camp in Dabara sub town on April 27 2021.

The alleged kidnaper Munawar also shot injured mother of the girl during kidnapping.

He told that three investigation teams with the support of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) raided different areas in Peshawar, Tank and Peshawar to find any clue of abduction.

During investigation it was found abductor has shifted the girl to Jamrud.

He informed that a police official has also been arrested under disciplinary proceedings for extending facility and support to accused abductor.

