Police Recovers Abducted Kid, Kidnapper Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The police had rescued a minor named Azan alias Hadi, who had been abducted from the Jalilabad area, and arrested the perpetrator.
According to the police spokesperson, the mother of the kid filed an application at Jalilabad police station stating that Muhammad Rafiq, a resident of Sukkur, had kidnapped her 01-year-old child.
The police recovered the abducted kid and arrested the accused Rafiq.
Station House Officer (SHO) Jalilabad Muhammad Asif Dogar along with his team handed over the child to the mother.
The mother expressed her happiness on meeting her son and thanked the Multan Police.
