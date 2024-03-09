Open Menu

Police Recovers Abducted Kid, Kidnapper Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Police recovers abducted kid, kidnapper arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The police had rescued a minor named Azan alias Hadi, who had been abducted from the Jalilabad area, and arrested the perpetrator.

According to the police spokesperson, the mother of the kid filed an application at Jalilabad police station stating that Muhammad Rafiq, a resident of Sukkur, had kidnapped her 01-year-old child.

The police recovered the abducted kid and arrested the accused Rafiq.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jalilabad Muhammad Asif Dogar along with his team handed over the child to the mother.

The mother expressed her happiness on meeting her son and thanked the Multan Police.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Sukkur From

Recent Stories

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

2 hours ago
 Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elect ..

Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

16 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

16 hours ago
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

16 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

16 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

16 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

16 hours ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

16 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan