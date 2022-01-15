UrduPoint.com

Police Recovers Abducted Kid, Reunites With Parents

Police recovers abducted kid, reunites with parents

Police recovered the abducted kid within 12 hours and reunited with the parents

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Police recovered the abducted kid within 12 hours and reunited with the parents.

According to details, a four years old kid namely Samiullah s/o Abdul Basit was playing with other kids when an unknown outlaw allegedly abducted him.

Upon receiving the information, SHO Qureshi police station registered case and started search for the abducted kid.

A police team led by DSP Sadar circle Umar Hayat recovered the kid and handed over to the parents.

The parents and local people appreciated the police efforts for recovering abducted child quickly.

