Police recovers abducted lady teacher, arrested kidnappers

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered a private school teacher who was abducted on gun point and arrested three kidnappers near Sahiwal tool plaza.

According to police sources, a widow named Uzra Bibi resident of 72/10-L informed the Sadar police that three unknown armed outlaws allegedly abducted her daughter at gun point who is a teacher in a private school and fled away.

SHO Sadar Mujahid Khan Baloch started to chase them with the help of CCTV cameras and IT team and recovered the abducted girl from Sahiwal tool plaza and arrested the accused.

Case was registered against the accused and legal action was initiated.