Police recovers abducted youngster, reunites with parents

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Police have traced and recovered abducted youngster and reunited with parents on Thursday.

According to spokesperson for police, a 16 years old youngster named Muhammad Farhan was abducted from limits of city police station Kot Addu on which police registered the case and formed teams to recover the abducted youngster.

Police recovered the youngster from Faisalabad by utilizing latest technology and handed over to parents.

The parents thanked the Muzaffargarh police.

APP/kmr-sak

1625 hrs