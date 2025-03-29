Police recovers allegedly snatched van

(@FahadShabbir)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) District police recovered a passenger van that had been allegedly snatched in the Pir Jaggi area,here on Saturday.

According to details,two armed men namely as Mudassir Ilyas and Tariq Mehmood hijacked a Hiace van and fled the scene.

Police concerned along with the team took prompt action and successfully recovered the snatched vehicle.However, the suspects managed to escape during the operation.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.