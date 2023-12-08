Police recovers arms, ammunition

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Police here on Friday recovered large quantity of arms and ammunition from a vehicle on Arbab Topo checkpoint and arrested the accused.

Police spokesman said around 1800 rounds of pistols, a kalssinkove and others illegal weapons were recovered from the vehicle that was intercepted after a chase near the said check-post.

The arms were being smuggled to Punjab province. Police registered case and started investigation.