Police Recovers Arms, Ammunition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 10:39 PM
Police here on Friday recovered large quantity of arms and ammunition from a vehicle on Arbab Topo checkpoint and arrested the accused
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Police here on Friday recovered large quantity of arms and ammunition from a vehicle on Arbab Topo checkpoint and arrested the accused.
Police spokesman said around 1800 rounds of pistols, a kalssinkove and others illegal weapons were recovered from the vehicle that was intercepted after a chase near the said check-post.
The arms were being smuggled to Punjab province. Police registered case and started investigation.