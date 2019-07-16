Police recovers arms in an operation in Di Khan

University Police here Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition during search and strike operation launched at Daraban Khurd area of the district, said spokesman

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :University Police here Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition during search and strike operation launched at Daraban Khurd area of the district, said spokesman.

University Police launched an operation against anti-social elements and raided 45 houses in the area of Darabad Khurd and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition including five rifles, two pistols, one repeater and 200 cartridges of different bore.

Police has registered the case separately and arrested the accused.