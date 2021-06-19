UrduPoint.com
Police Recovers Body From Parliament Lodges

The Islamabad Police on Saturday recovered a 'strangulated body' from Parliament Lodges and launched a probe into the incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Police on Saturday recovered a 'strangulated body' from Parliament Lodges and launched a probe into the incident.

According to police, the body was found hanging in a room at servant quarter inside the Lodges. The deceased was later identified as Santosh Kumar.

Apparently, it seemed a suicide case but investigation is underway into the matter.

