Police recovers body from Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Police on Saturday recovered a 'strangulated body' from Parliament Lodges and launched a probe into the incident.

According to police, the body was found hanging in a room at servant quarter inside the Lodges. The deceased was later identified as Santosh Kumar.

Apparently, it seemed a suicide case but investigation is underway into the matter.