Police Recovers Body In Nushki

Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:23 PM

Police recovers body in Nushki

Police recovered a body of missing person at Badal Karaiz area of Nushki district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Police recovered a body of missing person at Badal Karaiz area of Nushki district on Thursday.

According to police sources, receiving information about a presence of the body, police party reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped near open area of Badal Karaiz.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital where it was identified as Sarfraz.

The police sources said Sarfraz's family members told police that he had been missing for few days.

Further investigation was underway.

