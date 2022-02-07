Police recovers body of a man in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Police found a body of a man at Sariab area of the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to police sources, receiving information about the presence of the body, the police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped near the survey area.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital's morgue and efforts were underway for identification.

Police registered a case and started investigation.