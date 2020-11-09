UrduPoint.com
Police Recovers Body Of Woman From House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:03 PM

Police recovers body of woman from house

Police have recovered body of a woman from a house near Old Grain Market Kabirwala here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have recovered body of a woman from a house near Old Grain Market Kabirwala here on Monday.

According to police sources, after getting information through police emergency helpline 15, a police team of Kabirwala police station reached at a house near old grain market and recovered body of a woman from the house.

The deceased woman was later, identified as Qafia w/o Anas.

Police sources added that it seems to be a murder case as there were some marks on the neck of the deceased woman. Police have shifted the body to the morgue of Civil Hospital and started the investigations into the incident.

