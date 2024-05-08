Police Recovers Body Of Youngster, Netted Killer
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 06:56 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Police claimed to have recovered the body of a youngster who went missing a month ago from his aunt's house and arrested the accused.
According to police sources, an 18-year-old boy named Mohsin went missing mysteriously 35 days ago in Shahjamal, a suburb of Muzaffargarh.
Shah Jamal police registered a case on the complaint of the father of the missing youth and started searching for him.
It was revealed during interrogation that the missing youth was allegedly strangled to death by his cousin Imran and buried into a dug in the yard of his house.
The police recovered the body and arrested the accused. According to the police, the victim allegedly wanted to marry the accused Imran's wife. Shahjamal police started the investigation.
