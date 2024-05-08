Open Menu

Police Recovers Body Of Youngster, Netted Killer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Police recovers body of youngster, netted killer

Police claimed to have recovered the body of a youngster who went missing a month ago from his aunt's house and arrested the accused

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Police claimed to have recovered the body of a youngster who went missing a month ago from his aunt's house and arrested the accused.

According to police sources, an 18-year-old boy named Mohsin went missing mysteriously 35 days ago in Shahjamal, a suburb of Muzaffargarh.

Shah Jamal police registered a case on the complaint of the father of the missing youth and started searching for him.

It was revealed during interrogation that the missing youth was allegedly strangled to death by his cousin Imran and buried into a dug in the yard of his house.

The police recovered the body and arrested the accused. According to the police, the victim allegedly wanted to marry the accused Imran's wife. Shahjamal police started the investigation.

Related Topics

Police Wife Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

KP Government establishes wheat procurement center ..

KP Government establishes wheat procurement center at Havelian

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes note of schoolteacher torture

8 minutes ago
 Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist pa ..

Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist paintings by Sherzada Khalid Iqb ..

8 minutes ago
 UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on D ..

UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on Deputy PM Dar

8 minutes ago
 World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arrang ..

World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arranged

8 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal urges Pakistan-Belarus trade boost: Pote ..

Jam Kamal urges Pakistan-Belarus trade boost: Potential yet to be fully exploite ..

8 minutes ago
Seminar on role of youth in building lasting peace ..

Seminar on role of youth in building lasting peace, promoting tolerance held

8 minutes ago
 Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships

Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships

15 minutes ago
 300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover area ..

300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover areas: CM

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, World Bank agree to New Partnership Fram ..

Pakistan, World Bank agree to New Partnership Framework for reforms, development

13 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation visits Planning and Developm ..

World Bank delegation visits Planning and Development Department KP

13 minutes ago
 US Consul General visits FF Steel

US Consul General visits FF Steel

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan