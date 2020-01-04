Police recovers car stolen from Gujranwala, car-lifter arrested

Police in a successful operation on Saturday recovered car stolen from Gujranwala and arrested a car-lifte

Nowshera, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Police in a successful operation on Saturday recovered car stolen from Gujranwala and arrested a car-lifter.

Police team led by SHO Risalpur, Arshid Khan was checking vehicles on double Phatak road and stopped a car bearing number plate STA 1488.

On suspicion, the police team shifted car and the driver when he was unable to give satisfactory answers about documents of the car.

During the investigation, it was found that compliant was lodged against stolen car with police station in City Gujranwala.

Police have arrested the car-lifter and started further investigation.

Police on the special directives of District Police Officer, Kashif Zulfiqar, has launched operations against criminals across the district.