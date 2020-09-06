Police recovers corpse of an unknown youngster

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :An unknown corpse of a youngster recovered from a garden near Mouza Dewala in premises of Shahjamal police station here on Sunday.

According to police sources, local people informed police through emergency helpline 15 about a deadbody of an unknown youngster near Mouza Dewala.

Police team reached the spot and took the body into custody and later, shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

Police sources, added that investigations have been started for identification of the body and it would be confirmed after autopsy that either it was a murder case or any other issue.