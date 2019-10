The police recovered fake currency worth Rs 320,000 from a tribesman said police here on Saturday

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The police recovered fake Currency worth Rs 320,000 from a tribesman said police here on Saturday.

Yarak police intercepted a suspected vehicle No.555 and seized fake currency notes from the alleged accused Hassan Khan son of Ghazi Marjan resident of Dabkot Wana district.

The case has been registered against the accused under section 489 and further investigation was underway.